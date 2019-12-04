The one thing I really need for my AirPods Pro is a carrying case. Thank goodness Catalyst is on top of it. The company's waterproof cases are a standard I hold everything up to, from Apple Watch to iPhone to AirPods, and the new Waterproof Case for AirPods Pro can't get here soon enough.

This time around, Catalyst is making two different designs. The standard AirPods Pro case is similar to what we've seen in the past (though I don't see an option for glow-in-the-dark yet) with a solid design and the Catalyst logo out front. It comes in Stealth Black, Flame Red, and Midnight Blue and costs $30.

The Premium model Waterproof Case for AirPods Pro is $5 more expensive and has one distinguishing feature: It has a textured pattern and no Catalyst logo. It also comes in Stealth Black, Flame Red, and Midnight Blue.

How, you may be asking, does Catalyst make a waterproof case for AirPods Pro? The case is made of soft silicone (which is also thick enough to earn a military-grade rating of up to 4 feet) that wraps around the case up to the top. When you want to open your case, you fold the top down past your AirPods Pro case's lid. The waterproof case is designed with a simple folding lip in the exact right spot so you can flip it down easily.

There is also a sealed Lightning connector cap that covers the port on the AirPods Pro. When you want to charge up with a cable, pop off the cap to expose the port. I can attest to Catalyst's perfect seal on their waterproof cases.

If you prefer wireless charging, this case is thin enough that you can still use your Qi charging pads.

Every case comes with a carabiner so you can hook your AirPods Pro to your belt loop, backpack, or anything else a carabiner clips to.

The only bummer here is that we have to wait until January 2020 before we can get our hands on one. No stocking stuffers this year.

You can preorder the Catalyst Waterproof Case for AirPods Pro today.