Slim, strong protection Catalyst Waterproof Case Colorful protection Lifeproof FRĒ The Catalyst Waterproof case offers your phone a lot of protection against liquids, dust, and impacts, but it's fairly basic as a case. It only comes in black and Catalyst doesn't offer any additional accessories specifically designed for its Waterproof Case. It can withstand dips in the water of up to 10 meters, though, and is dust-proof. $90 at Amazon Pros Waterproof up to 10 meters

Easier to mute

Slimmer design Cons Only comes in black The Lifeproof FRĒ comes in a slightly bulkier, but less expensive package than the Catalyst, and Lifeproof gives you the options of a few different colors. It also has a whole line of additional accessories if you're into that sort of thing. However, the case doesn't let you take your iPhone past two meters in the water. $66 at Amazon Pros More colors options

Less expensive

Addtional accessory options Cons Only waterproof up to two meters

If all you're looking for is protection, primarily against water, dust, or mud, get the Catalyst Waterproof case. It's rated to withstand a dip into the water of up to 10 meters, vs. the 2 meters the Lifeproof FRĒ offers. If you like having options — such as colors — Lifeproof gives you that option, and for the most part, its buttons are less mushy than its Catalyst counterpart.

Here's the breakdown

Both of these cases are pretty similar with the main differences being price, style, and waterproof rating. The Catalyst Waterproof is more expensive, but with that upfront cost comes the best waterproof rating you can find and a slimmer case than its Lifeproof counterpart.

The Lifeproof FRĒ gives you more options when it comes to color, and Lifeproof has additional accessories that you can also buy that works with its Lifeproof FRĒ case. Your upfront cost for the case will be lower than the Catalyst, but you are only getting up to 2 meters (or 6.6 feet) of waterproofing.

Catalyst Waterproof Case Lifeproof FRĒ Water resistance Up to 10 meters (33 ft.) Up to 2 meters (6.6 ft.) Dust-proof Yes Yes Impact resistance Up to two meters (6.6 ft.) Up to two meters (6.6 ft.) Lightning port covered Yes Yes Color options Black Black, Gray, Blue, Purple, Green Price $90 $66

The bottom line when comparing the Catalyst Waterproof Case and the Lifeproof FRĒ is the Catalyst has the stronger water-resistance and is slimmer, whereas the Lifeproof case has more personalization options and is cheaper. We highly recommend the Catalyst case for the better all-around experience and the most protection, but if you absolutely must have a more stylish option, the Lifeproof case will get the job done.

Both cases give you great protection from damage, dust, and other particulates, and both come with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, so if it leaks when you test the case in water (which you should always do before you put your phone inside), you'll be able to get another case no problem.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.