It's a little known fact that Caviar is Russian for "without taste," and the modder has been at it again, as if keen to outdo whatever contraption was the last iPhone that it ruined. Say hello to the iPhone 12 Pro Apple I.

First spotted by MacRumors and now the subject of my nightmares, this new Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Apple I monstrosity features part of a real Apple I inside of it. That's the computer that's an endangered species and sells for half a million dollars. And Caviar broke one up to put in iPhones that look like they were designed by, well, I don't even know.

Here's a video to drive the point home.