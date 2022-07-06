Gwent: The Witcher Card Game might be primarily an online experience, but CD Projekt RED is looking to bring anyone in that prefers to play alone.

Speaking with IGN, CD Projekt RED revealed Gwent: Rogue Mage, a standalone expansion for Gwent that introduces a wide variety of changes to the formula. Gwent: Rogue Mage is a roguelike story, with players moving from place to place, trying to make progress before being defeated. CD Projekt RED estimates that it'll take players around 30 hours if they want to collect all the cards and accomplish everything that's possible in Gwent: Rogue Mage.

As a premium paid experience, you'll get the whole thing by buying the game. The story follows Alzur, a mage trying to create the first Witcher. This story setup is secondary to the gameplay experience, according to game director Vladimir Tortsov. The narrative isn't even necessarily being treated as canon.

"While we have a story to tell about Alzur's obsession to create the first witcher, we do not treat this expansion as an official addition to The Witcher lore," Tortsov explained.

Gwent: Rogue Mage is launching very soon. In fact, it'll be available on July 7, 2022, with a $10 version and a $20 version, the latter of which bundles in some skins and extras. If you want the best experience possible, you may want to consider making sure you have one of the best gaming iPhones for when you're playing mobile games.