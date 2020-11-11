What you need to know
- Apple is now selling cellular Apple Watches in Belgium.
- Telenet is Apple's exclusive partner in the country.
- Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are available.
Apple has now begun selling cellular Apple Watches in Belgium for the first time with carrier Telenet the exclusive cellular provider.
First spotted by iCulture, the new models include Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 although the titanium models aren't yet available which leaves aluminum and stainless steel as the only options for buyers.
Carrier Telenet also confirmed that Apple Watch will use the same phone number as the wearer's iPhone using the company's Telenet One Number service.
The Apple Watch models are available for pre-order now with availability beginning November 13. Pricing begins at €349 and works its way up from there.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kuo: No new iPhone SE in the first half of 2021
Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that whilst the market expects a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year, that is in fact not the case
Here's everything you need to know about the Photos app on iPhone and iPad
Want to master the Photos app on iPhone or iPad? Here's everything you need to know!
John Hodgman is back and he's still a PC!
If you're old enough to remember Apple's infamous "I'm a PC" ads you're going to love this!
Here are the Apple Watch bands your kids will love
Picking out an Apple Watch band means balancing comfort and style with affordability and durability. This is especially true when picking out an Apple Watch band for your kid's Apple Watch.