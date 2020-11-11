Apple Watch SE Strip Watch FaceSource: Luke Filipowicz / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is now selling cellular Apple Watches in Belgium.
  • Telenet is Apple's exclusive partner in the country.
  • Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are available.

Apple has now begun selling cellular Apple Watches in Belgium for the first time with carrier Telenet the exclusive cellular provider.

First spotted by iCulture, the new models include Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 although the titanium models aren't yet available which leaves aluminum and stainless steel as the only options for buyers.

Apple Watch Series 6 CellularSource: Apple

Carrier Telenet also confirmed that Apple Watch will use the same phone number as the wearer's iPhone using the company's Telenet One Number service.

The Apple Watch models are available for pre-order now with availability beginning November 13. Pricing begins at €349 and works its way up from there.

