Chipolo has announced its latest item-finding device, the Chipolo ONE. Lightweight, water-resistant, and durable, the coin-shaped device was announced at the Consumers Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Available in six colors to match your tastes, the Chipolo ONE is designed to attach to often misplaced items such as keys and wallets. Unlike previous Chipolo models, the Chipolo ONE offers an out-of-range feature, which notifies you whenever you get too far away from your belongings. Unlike competitors such as Tile, Chipolo isn't charging extra for the new feature.