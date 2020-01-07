What you need to know
- The new tracker offers its new out-of-range feature for free.
- Get one for $25.
- The arrival means the end of two existing Chipolo devices.
Chipolo has announced its latest item-finding device, the Chipolo ONE. Lightweight, water-resistant, and durable, the coin-shaped device was announced at the Consumers Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Available in six colors to match your tastes, the Chipolo ONE is designed to attach to often misplaced items such as keys and wallets. Unlike previous Chipolo models, the Chipolo ONE offers an out-of-range feature, which notifies you whenever you get too far away from your belongings. Unlike competitors such as Tile, Chipolo isn't charging extra for the new feature.
Compared to previous models, the Chipolo ONE also promises longer battery life, louder alert sounds, and more:
- Longest Battery Life: Up to two-years replaceable battery
- Louder Sound: A very loud 120dB ring
- Free Out-of-Range Alerts: Notifications remind you to take your belongings
- Free Unlimited Sharing: Unlimited sharing of your device with anyone, registered via the app - useful if you share items like car keys with the family
- Last Known Location: Track your item to where you last had it via the Chipolo app
- Community Search: Mark your item as lost to activate the Lost & Found Network and receive a location update when another Chipolo user comes near your item
- Voice-Controlled: Chipolo is one of two trackers officially supported by Google Assistant. You can also ring Chipolo using your voice, which also works with Amazon Alexa and Siri
- Selfie Button: Double click the Chipolo to take the perfect picture
Priced at $25, the Chipolo ONE arrives on the market today, January 7. It replaces existing products Chipolo CLASSIC and Chipolo PLUS. Beginning today, customers with the Chipolo CARD will also benefit from the new out-of-range feature.
You can purchase the Chipolo ONE through the Chipolo website. It's available in black, blue, green, red, white, and yellow.
