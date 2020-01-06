What you need to know
- InvisibleShield, a ZAGG company, is a leading innovator in mobile screen protection.
- Kastus has their own 24/7 antimicrobial touchscreen surface coating that blocks 99.99% of harmful bacteria.
- The next generation of InvisibleShield screen protectors will integrate Kastus' antimicrobial technology.
InvisibleShield, a ZAGG company and leading innovator in mobile screen protection, has announced a new partnership with Kastus at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new partnership allows InvisibleShield to infuse their next generation of screen protectors with the innovative antimicrobial surface technology that can eliminate 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria.
As much as we love to use our smartphones and tablets, do you know how filthy the glass is? In fact, the screen of our devices can have 10 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat — pretty gross. The new partnership between InvisibleShield and Kastus will enhance and promote the healthy use of technology.
"We're excited to partner with Kastus because of their innovative approach to antimicrobial surface treatments," said Chris Ahern, CEO for ZAGG Brands. "The antimicrobial agent is fully infused into our screen protectors to provide 'always on' protection that doesn't wear off during the lifetime of the product."
You may not have heard of Kastus before today, but they are on a mission to tackle the growing issue of harmful bacteria contagion and spread with their own 24/7 antimicrobial touchscreen surface coating, which they call a "game changer." This patented process gets applied during the glass manufacturing process and has been scientifically proven to block up to 99.99 percent of that harmful bacteria that can get us sick. Kastus® Intelligent Surface Technology™ gives us "always-on" protection on any treated glass surface for life. This includes mobile device screen protectors, shared touchscreens, and personal devices like smartphones, tablets, and even wearables.
"We're delighted to partner with ZAGG Brands as they are a perfect partner for our innovative technology, not least because of their market leading quality and global reach, but also for their focus on innovation. The combination of InvisibleShield's screen protectors, enhanced with Kastus' unique functionality, creates a powerful platform for both companies to accelerate growth while also benefiting and protecting the consumer," said John Browne, Founder and CEO of Kastus, speaking of the new partnership.
If you're wondering what kind of harmful bacteria you can protect yourself from with Kastus' technology, it includes MRSA, E. coli, and C. diff, just to name a few.
OtterBox and PopSockets collaborate on a sleek new iPhone case
OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series.
South Korean investors are choosing Apple over Samsung
Apple is proving popular with investors in Samsung's back yard, according to the Korea Securities Depository. And they should know.
Analyst thinks Apple is doomed and will lose a third of its value in 2020
Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin thinks AAPL is in line to lose a third of its value this year.
Best Drones for kids in 2019
Drones can be a fun hobby to share with younger kids, but you'll want to start out with something that's kid-friendly andwallet-friendly, too. Here are some of the best drones you can buy for kids and novice pilots.