InvisibleShield, a ZAGG company and leading innovator in mobile screen protection, has announced a new partnership with Kastus at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new partnership allows InvisibleShield to infuse their next generation of screen protectors with the innovative antimicrobial surface technology that can eliminate 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria.

As much as we love to use our smartphones and tablets, do you know how filthy the glass is? In fact, the screen of our devices can have 10 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat — pretty gross. The new partnership between InvisibleShield and Kastus will enhance and promote the healthy use of technology.