A year after introducing the first invisible laptop stand, MOFT is at it again. The world's first invisible sit-stand desk has been announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The MOFT Z is a computer stand designed for instant conversion between sitting and standing. In doing so, it promotes healthier posture for users.

The MOFT Z offers multiple angles for sitting mode. At 25-degrees, it offers the ideal angle for laptop typing; at 45-degrees, the MOFT Z transforms your laptop into a mini working station or a dedicated monitor. This angle is also ideally suited for tablet, keyboard, or extra monitor use. You can also use the device as a lap desk for whenever you want to take your work outside.