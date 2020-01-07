MOFT Invisible Sit-stand DeskSource: MOFT

A year after introducing the first invisible laptop stand, MOFT is at it again. The world's first invisible sit-stand desk has been announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The MOFT Z is a computer stand designed for instant conversion between sitting and standing. In doing so, it promotes healthier posture for users.

The MOFT Z offers multiple angles for sitting mode. At 25-degrees, it offers the ideal angle for laptop typing; at 45-degrees, the MOFT Z transforms your laptop into a mini working station or a dedicated monitor. This angle is also ideally suited for tablet, keyboard, or extra monitor use. You can also use the device as a lap desk for whenever you want to take your work outside.

MOFT Z doesn't require the use of tools. Instead, simply open it up and adjust the angle to your liking. When it's time to go, pick it up and start moving since it's as portable and light as a book.

Last year, MOFT (which stands for "Mobile Office for Travelers") launched its debut product, the MOFT Adhesive Laptop Stand. nearly invisible and portable, the stand is available in multiple colors and designs. It also offers stands for mobile phones and tablets.

Featuring an ultra-thin body and smart folding design, the MOFT Z launches on Kickstarter in February 2020. During the early part of the campaign, it will be available for $49. You can find up-to-date information on the MOFT website.