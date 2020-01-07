What you need to know
- Look, it's invisible!
- The newest MOFT product launches on Kickstarter in February at an early bird price of $49
- MOFT Z offers various viewing angles.
A year after introducing the first invisible laptop stand, MOFT is at it again. The world's first invisible sit-stand desk has been announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The MOFT Z is a computer stand designed for instant conversion between sitting and standing. In doing so, it promotes healthier posture for users.
The MOFT Z offers multiple angles for sitting mode. At 25-degrees, it offers the ideal angle for laptop typing; at 45-degrees, the MOFT Z transforms your laptop into a mini working station or a dedicated monitor. This angle is also ideally suited for tablet, keyboard, or extra monitor use. You can also use the device as a lap desk for whenever you want to take your work outside.
MOFT Z doesn't require the use of tools. Instead, simply open it up and adjust the angle to your liking. When it's time to go, pick it up and start moving since it's as portable and light as a book.
Last year, MOFT (which stands for "Mobile Office for Travelers") launched its debut product, the MOFT Adhesive Laptop Stand. nearly invisible and portable, the stand is available in multiple colors and designs. It also offers stands for mobile phones and tablets.
Featuring an ultra-thin body and smart folding design, the MOFT Z launches on Kickstarter in February 2020. During the early part of the campaign, it will be available for $49. You can find up-to-date information on the MOFT website.
Deutsche Bank: Apple will not repeat 86% growth surge in 2020
Deutsche analysts believe that Apple is unlikely to repeat its 2019 performance in which its stock grew by 86% across the year.
A Pokémon Direct is coming on January 9!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
New iPhone 9 renders show a cross between iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro
Apple is expected to release an iPhone SE refresh this year, possibly called iPhone 9. And this might be it.
Get that satisfying *click-clack* that a mechanical keyboard can provide
Apple's Magic Keyboard is great for a lot of people, but some folks like to feel and hear every keystroke, which is why mechanical keyboards will always maintain some popularity.