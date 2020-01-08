Smart home pioneer August has announced its latest product, the aptly named, August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Featuring the company's signature advanced functionality and security, the lock was officially revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Forty-five percent (45 percent) smaller in volume and 20 percent slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro, the new lock is being offered in matte black and silver finishes. The new model has built-in Wi-Fi, so there's no longer a need to pair it with another device like the previous version.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (price to be announced) uses the August App to secure, monitor, and manage access for any front door from anywhere in the world. It also uses the same DoorSense technology as previous models, which makes it compatible with third-party voice assistants, security systems, home automation systems and hosting platforms.

One thing that's missing on the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock versus the August Smart Lock Pro is Z-Wave compatibility.