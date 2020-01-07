On Tuesday, Plugable introduced three new products for peripheral connectivity. The TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station with 100W Power Delivery; the 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter; and the USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter were announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Launching this spring, the $299 Plugable TBT3-UDZ (image above) is a premier docking station that features 14 ports, including those for video, USB, SD/MicroSD, Ethernet, and audio. Its fresh design allows you to connect up to two additional 3K displays using either HDMI or DP without the need for external adapters.

Built on the Intel Titan Ridge chipset, the TBT3-UDZ is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C laptops on the market. The device offers 100W power delivery, which makes it suitable for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The Plugable USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter ($40) arrives during the second quarter of 2020 and can transmit at speeds up to 25.9Gbps over USB-C, surpassing HDMI 2.0's 18Gbps. The combination of DisplayPort 1.4 and MST capabilities lets users maximize bandwidth and convert the signal to HDMI 2.0 outputs to maximize compatibility with advanced 4K displays.