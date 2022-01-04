What you need to know
Withings has announced its latest smart scale at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Body Scan offers various measurements to provide daily analysis of biomarkers associated with common health conditions. The product is expected to launch later this year.
The Body Scan, a winner of three CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards, can monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age. It also can access nerve activity and heart rhythm using a 6-lead ECG. Fully utilizing the Withings Health App, the Body Scan also allows users to access coaching, clinical specialists, and personalized, holistic plans in-app to help them reach health goals.
Featuring a single high-strength tempered glass platform, the Withings Body Scan offers a retractable handle. Inside are four weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes within the platform, and four stainless steel electrodes in the handle for 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis. In addition, the scale includes a 3.2-inch color LCD and offers a year-long battery life.
According to Mathieu Letombe, Withings CEO, "Withings created the connected health category back in 2009 and today is proud to be the number one selling smart scale manufacturer in the United States, helping millions of users manage their weight. With Body Scan, we will turn the morning weigh-in into a sophisticated home health check with access to holistic health data and personal health programs created by medical professionals. We will empower our users with the ability to take meaningful actions based on medical-grade data, adding a new dimension to ongoing lifestyle and chronic condition management through the ultimate in-home health experience."
When it launches this year, the Body Scan will be available in black and white and come with a three-month subscription to Withings health and wellness programs. We'll continue to check on the Body Scan and let you know when it arrives in stores.
