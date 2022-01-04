Withings has announced its latest smart scale at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Body Scan offers various measurements to provide daily analysis of biomarkers associated with common health conditions. The product is expected to launch later this year.

The Body Scan, a winner of three CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards, can monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age. It also can access nerve activity and heart rhythm using a 6-lead ECG. Fully utilizing the Withings Health App, the Body Scan also allows users to access coaching, clinical specialists, and personalized, holistic plans in-app to help them reach health goals.

Featuring a single high-strength tempered glass platform, the Withings Body Scan offers a retractable handle. Inside are four weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes within the platform, and four stainless steel electrodes in the handle for 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis. In addition, the scale includes a 3.2-inch color LCD and offers a year-long battery life.