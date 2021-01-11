What you need to know
- The latest Linksys product supports Wi-Fi 6E
- Will be available with one, two, or three units
- Linksys Aware adds new tools in '21.
Linksys, the connected home division within Belkin International, has announced two new products featuring its latest advancements in Wi-Fi and motion detection technology. The Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System and Linksys Aware arrive later this year in the United States and elsewhere.
Compatible with the newly opened 6GHz band, the Linksys AXE8400 promises to reduce congested, unsteady Wi-Fi connections and deliver more bandwidth to consumers' homes for clearer, faster networks and strengthened reliability. Offering built-in mesh technology with an app-based setup, the Linksys AXE8400 offers full access to all three Wi-Fi bands, not just 6E. It's certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC.
Two times faster than the competition, the Linksys AXE8400 is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 Platform to provide fast performance across hundreds of devices. It's ideally suited for bandwidth-heavy homes and can support multiple activities simultaneously. The device includes four Gigabit LAN ports and one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections. The Linksys AXE8400 covers up to 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 65 devices, all sharing the same bandwidth.
The Linksys AXE8400 launches in the United States later this year for MSRP $449.99 (1-pack), $849.99 (2-pack), and $1,199.99 (3-pack). Global availability arrives in the second half of 2021.
Meanwhile, the company has announced new Linksys Aware features for home users. First announced in October 2019, the subscription service within the Linksys Smart Wi-Fi App senses motion in Mesh Wi-Fi environments. It does so by supporting third-party Wi-Fi connected devices like Wemo smart plugs and Belkin smart speakers.
New features include:
- Actionable Insights: Linksys Aware allows for existing smart devices such as thermostats or doorbells to act as points of communication, expanding motion-sensing coverage area and allowing consumers to get a more detailed picture of where exactly motion has happened in the home.
- More From the App: Users will be able to access "motion alerts" through the Linksys App when activity is detected, and can turn on, off or snooze the alerts, controlling the frequency of notifications from the palm of their hands. Users will also be able to customize the motion sensitivity level in the home, ensuring an extra layer of protection and avoiding any false alarms. Linksys Aware will introduce an improved live graph to show real-time and historical data on motion activity anywhere in the home.
The Linksys Aware update arrives through the Linksys App in March or April 2021 in the U.S., with a phased rollout worldwide to follow. The service is available for a free trial for the first 90 days, followed by $2.99/month or $24.99/year.
Linksys is part of Belkin International, which also includes Belkin, Wemo, and Phyn. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology.
