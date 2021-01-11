Linksys, the connected home division within Belkin International, has announced two new products featuring its latest advancements in Wi-Fi and motion detection technology. The Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System and Linksys Aware arrive later this year in the United States and elsewhere.

Compatible with the newly opened 6GHz band, the Linksys AXE8400 promises to reduce congested, unsteady Wi-Fi connections and deliver more bandwidth to consumers' homes for clearer, faster networks and strengthened reliability. Offering built-in mesh technology with an app-based setup, the Linksys AXE8400 offers full access to all three Wi-Fi bands, not just 6E. It's certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC.

Two times faster than the competition, the Linksys AXE8400 is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 Platform to provide fast performance across hundreds of devices. It's ideally suited for bandwidth-heavy homes and can support multiple activities simultaneously. The device includes four Gigabit LAN ports and one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections. The Linksys AXE8400 covers up to 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 65 devices, all sharing the same bandwidth.

The Linksys AXE8400 launches in the United States later this year for MSRP $449.99 (1-pack), $849.99 (2-pack), and $1,199.99 (3-pack). Global availability arrives in the second half of 2021.