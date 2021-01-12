Designed for hands-free viewing and wireless charging, the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand includes a magnetic wireless charger for iPhone 12 (up to 7.5W) and a wireless charging pad (up to 5W). The latter works with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the latter supports the AirPods Pro and AirPods AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

Satechi, which just announced the new Dock5 charging station , is at it again. Today, January 12, it revealed the company's new Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. The device lets you charge your iPhone 12 series and compatible AirPods at the same time.

Satechi's newest charger features an aluminum base and stainless steel stand to blend seamlessly with the latest Apple devices. To get started, plug in the device using the USB-C port, then place your iPhone and AirPods in their respective charging areas. LED lights indicate when the devices are charging. The Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand includes non-slip padding on the bottom with built-in magnets and indentation grooves to prevent device bumps, slips, or falls.

You can pre-order the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand through the Satechi website for $59.99. Between now and February 15, 2021, you can receive 20% off using the code MAGNETIC at checkout. The product arrives in mid-February.

Monday's announced Dock5 by Satechi can charge up to five devices simultaneously, with a Qi charging slot, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It's also $59.99 and available to order now with the first shipments going out January 22.