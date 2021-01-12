What you need to know
- The product launches in February for $59.99.
- Pre-order now using a 20% off promo code.
- It supports the iPhone 12 series and compatible AirPods only.
Satechi, which just announced the new Dock5 charging station, is at it again. Today, January 12, it revealed the company's new Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. The device lets you charge your iPhone 12 series and compatible AirPods at the same time.
Designed for hands-free viewing and wireless charging, the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand includes a magnetic wireless charger for iPhone 12 (up to 7.5W) and a wireless charging pad (up to 5W). The latter works with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the latter supports the AirPods Pro and AirPods AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.
Satechi's newest charger features an aluminum base and stainless steel stand to blend seamlessly with the latest Apple devices. To get started, plug in the device using the USB-C port, then place your iPhone and AirPods in their respective charging areas. LED lights indicate when the devices are charging. The Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand includes non-slip padding on the bottom with built-in magnets and indentation grooves to prevent device bumps, slips, or falls.
You can pre-order the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand through the Satechi website for $59.99. Between now and February 15, 2021, you can receive 20% off using the code MAGNETIC at checkout. The product arrives in mid-February.
Monday's announced Dock5 by Satechi can charge up to five devices simultaneously, with a Qi charging slot, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It's also $59.99 and available to order now with the first shipments going out January 22.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPad Pro render leak confirms upcoming design to be unveiled in March
Leaked CAD designs for the next iPad Pro confirm it will look much the same as previous models, only a few millimeters different in length and width.
Apple shares three short ads touting iPhone privacy and recycling
Apple isn't taking part in CES, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have anything to say.
Review: The eco-friendly LifeProof WĀKE iPhone case offers oceanic benefits
Not only is the LifeProof WĀKE a nice-looking iPhone case, but it's made from over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic.
Create the home theater of your dreams with the best AV receivers
If you are looking to give your home theater an upgrade, or if you are tired of using the cruddy speakers built-in to your TV, then you need one of the best AV receivers.