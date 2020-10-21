The smallest GaN 60W solution on the market brings the convenience of fast, powerful, and safe charging into an ultra-compact design for travel, home, and office. You can charge your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or other USB-C devices, with a single powerful charger. Using innovative GaN technology, this charger provides up to 60W of power for any compatible device. Built-in protection keeps your devices safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage. USB-C Power Delivery certification ensures fast and reliable performance with your devices.

The new charger features one USB-C plug, but the real impressive part of the charger is that it is about half the size of the 60W charger that Apple ships with its MacBook Pro. Belkin's 60W GaN charger is closer in size to Apple's 20W charger that it ships with its iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Belkin has announced the world's "smallest 60W GaN Charger," showing off how influential GaN battery technology will continue to become for consumer technology products.

Belkin says that you can use the charger to charge even a 15-inch MacBook Pro (perhaps they meant a 16-inch MacBook Pro here) from 0-50% in an hour or an iPhone 8 or later from 0-50% in a half-hour.

Charge a MacBook Pro 15" from 0–50% in 60 minutes† or fast charge an iPhone 8 or later from 0–50% in 30 minutes.†† At home, work, or on the go, you'll enjoy up to 60W of fast charging power for USB-C PD-enabled devices.

Belkin points out that the new charger, because of its size and power, could become your one portable charger for virtually all of your tech.

Charge your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or other USB-C devices with the same charger. Get up to 60W of power to charge your MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone 8 and later models, and devices from Samsung and Google as well.

The new charger joins others in the company's BOOSTCHARGE PRO lineup. You'll be able to order the new charger from Belkin's website soon. Check out a video for the new charger below: