Chargeasap is making a name for itself by producing some great power products and it's at it again, this time with the world's first 200W GaN USB-C adapter. There's a less impressive 100W version available, too.

Available via Kickstarter now and set to ship at the end of the year, the new chargers use GaN technology to allow them to be smaller than most conventional chargers while still packing enough of a punch to charge all your stuff – even those that are the most power-hungry.

The Omega chargers utilise the industry-leading Navitas GaNFast NV6127 Power IC which miniaturise silicon components found in traditional chargers. Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor material that replaces traditional silicon-based power adapters allowing higher efficiency, less heat and the ability to handle a higher current. GaN IC's are over 10 times smaller than traditional IC's, a major advancement in the electronics field.

Pricing is competitive as well, especially if you order soon and get in on the early beard deals.

Capable of charging four devices at the same time (200W), the rewards for Omega 100W starts at $45/£36 and Omega 200W at $75/£60. Full RRP will be $99/£79 (100W) and $149/£118 (200W) with the device available in, black, white, navy & gold (200W only).

The 200W Omega charger can power two 16-inch MacBook Pros at the same time thanks to its two 100W USB-C PD ports and that, let's be honest, is pretty impressive. Just as impressive is the moveable pins that offer a couple of benefits. The first is the ability to fold the pins away for easy transport while the other is the ability to move the pins' orientation to ensure the charger will fit in any plug socket you have. I really like that idea and it's something all chargers should do.