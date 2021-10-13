Apple Watch Series 7 Lifestyle GolfSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has upgraded the charging puck for the Apple Watch Series 7.
  • The new charging puck is made out of aluminum instead of plastic.
  • The change was apparently done to support faster charging.

It looks like the Apple Watch Series 7 is getting an unexpected upgrade in the power department.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the charging puck for the new Apple Watch has been upgraded from plastic to aluminum, a change that is not only good for environment but apparently needed in order to support faster charging.

As spotted by Italian YouTuber iMatteo, the new Apple Watch Series 7 charging puck is made out of aluminum instead of plastic. Not only that, but it now comes with a USB-C connector and not USB-A, as we had previously reported.

One of the changes with the Apple Watch Series 7 is the fact that it can charge faster, but to do that, Apple needed to switch the charging puck to use a new aluminum outer edge, as was also pointed out by iJustine.

Apple Watch Series 7 Charging PuckSource: 9to5Mac

The new charging cable for the Apple Watch Series 7 also features USB-C to support faster charging. Apple says that the Series 7, as long as you are using the new charging cable and a 20 watt charger, will charge at 33% faster speeds than the previous generation.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Apple Watch Series 7 also features a larger display, smaller bezels, larger sizes, and more durable design.

Preorders for the Series 7 went live on Friday, October 8 at 5:00 AM PDT. The new watch will officially release online and in stores on Friday, October 15. Supply of the Series 7 is already constrained with many orders already delayed for delivery out into the end of November.

Apple Watch Series7 Nike 02

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger display, crack-resistant glass, faster charging, and more.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.