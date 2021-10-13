What you need to know
- Apple has upgraded the charging puck for the Apple Watch Series 7.
- The new charging puck is made out of aluminum instead of plastic.
- The change was apparently done to support faster charging.
It looks like the Apple Watch Series 7 is getting an unexpected upgrade in the power department.
As reported by 9to5Mac, the charging puck for the new Apple Watch has been upgraded from plastic to aluminum, a change that is not only good for environment but apparently needed in order to support faster charging.
As spotted by Italian YouTuber iMatteo, the new Apple Watch Series 7 charging puck is made out of aluminum instead of plastic. Not only that, but it now comes with a USB-C connector and not USB-A, as we had previously reported.
One of the changes with the Apple Watch Series 7 is the fact that it can charge faster, but to do that, Apple needed to switch the charging puck to use a new aluminum outer edge, as was also pointed out by iJustine.
The new charging cable for the Apple Watch Series 7 also features USB-C to support faster charging. Apple says that the Series 7, as long as you are using the new charging cable and a 20 watt charger, will charge at 33% faster speeds than the previous generation.
The Apple Watch Series 7 also features a larger display, smaller bezels, larger sizes, and more durable design.
Preorders for the Series 7 went live on Friday, October 8 at 5:00 AM PDT. The new watch will officially release online and in stores on Friday, October 15. Supply of the Series 7 is already constrained with many orders already delayed for delivery out into the end of November.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
