The latest sign-up offer for one of the best credit cards on the market is now available. New cardholders of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card can secure 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 during the first 3 months from account opening. Its annual fee is $95. For comparison, the most recent offer was 50k points and waived the annual fee for the first year. That means new cardholders are paying an extra $95 during the first year and in return are receiving an extra 10k points.

Is this a fair trade-off it? Absolutely! Because of the flexibility and high redemption value of these points, the additional 10k will more than offset the presence of the fee. If we use the latest valuations of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents per point, these 10k points are worth $200, more than double the fee. All-in, the current 60k bonus point offer brings as much as $1,200 in value, which is a great way to fund your next trip.

In addition to a hoard of bonus points, there are plenty of other reasons to slip the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card in your wallet or purse:

Generous earning potential: Cardholders earn 2x points on travel and dining, and the categories have wide definitions. For example, dessert shops, street parking, parking at the airport, and city tours are all eligible.

Redemption options: If you book directly through the Chase travel portal, points are worth 1.25 cents apiece, and flights typically do count toward elite status. Or you could transfer to any one of Chase's 13 travel partners like United, Hyatt, and Marriott.

Travel benefits: Car rental insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and trip delay/cancellation insurance are all included just by holding the card.

At the end of the day, the Sapphire Preferred card is a no-brainer pick for both seasoned and casual travelers thanks to its flexible redemption possibilities, reasonable annual fee of $95 and a valuable 60k point sign-up offer.