What you need to know
- Welcome bonus has increased to 125,000 points
- Earn 40 points per $1 spent on IHG hotels in the first year
- New offer begins on August 8, 2019
Chase has announced a few changes to its IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, bringing new cardholders an even bigger welcome bonus and more rewards for the first year.
Whereas the card used to sport a welcome bonus to the tune of 80,000 points, that respectable bonus has now been increased by over fifty percent to an insane 125,000 bonus points. This bonus can be earned by spending a total of $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
They have also added in a continued promotion for the first year. The card has always earned 25 points per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, but Chase is taking it a step further for the first year. New cardholders will now earn 40 points per $1 spent at IHG hotels for the first 12 months of card membership.
These new bonuses, paired with all of the perks that come along with the card, make this an even more compelling offer for those who are loyal to IHG hotels and want to make the most out of their stay.
Bonus points
Chase IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Earn 125,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Enjoy a Free Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide. Plus, enjoy a free reward night when you redeem points for any stay of 4 or more nights. Earn 40 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel for the first 12 months - after that, 25 points. Earn 2 points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier cardmember. Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card. IHG Rewards Club Bonus points are redeemable at hotels such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Indigo® Hotels & Holiday Inn®. $89 annual fee.
