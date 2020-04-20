Apple just announced its new budget-focused iPhone SE and you can already score an amazing pre-order deal on it via Walmart. The phone goes for $399, but you can save $200 on it when you activate the phone with an installment plan from AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

The 2020 iPhone SE takes on the now-classic design of the iPhone 8, maintaining the 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone. It also keeps the same aluminum and glass construction allowing for Qi wireless charging and retains the Touch ID sensor that so many iPhone users are familiar and comfortable with. It has been updated drastically on the inside, though, taking parts from the iPhone 11 line like the latest A13 Bionic chipset and 12-megapixel, 4K60 wide-angle camera. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities and black, white, and red colors.

The new SE is one of the best cheap phones on the market right now, especially with today's deal offering it for just $199. A deal this good for an all-new iPhone is pretty much unheard of, so you want to make the most of it while you can. Going with Verizon will mean you spend just $8.29 per month on the handset over 24 months, whereas AT&T offers you a montly payment of $6.63 though the term is longer at 30 months.

Walmart's iPhone SE 2020 deal is slated to last through July 17. iPhone SE pre-orders will begin shipping later this week on April 24, though you want to get your order placed now in case shipping dates start slipping. We've also rounded up all of the other iPhone SE deals out there right now if Walmart's offering is not for you.