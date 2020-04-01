As technology advances and tech get thinner and lighter, computers continue to be designed with fewer ports so having a USB hub handy to enhance your connectivity options is always a smart idea. Your computer's USB-C port is capable of so much, and with the 7-in-1 ZeroLemon iMemPro Thunderbolt 3 USB-C hub, you can unlock all of its potential.

Buying it today at Newgg saves you $50 off its regular price, dropping it to just $9.99. That's an amazing low price for all this hub can do and it even ships for free. This is a Newgg Shell Shocker deal which means it is only available until the end of the day, though.

More I/O ZeroLemon iMemPro Thunderbolt 3 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro This helpful USB-C hub is equipped with all the ports you wish your computer already had, like an HDMI port that supports 4K, USB 3.0 and USB-C ports, SD and microSD card slots, and more. Snag it today at Newegg to save $50. $9.99 $59.99 $50 off See at Newegg

This USB-C hub is packed with ports for connecting flash drives, monitors, memory cards, and other devices to your computer. It features two USB 3.0 ports as well as one USB-C port and one Thunderbolt 3 port. There's also an HDMI output that supports 4K video plus SD and TF/microSD slots so you can easily transfer content from your camera or other piece of tech's storage device.

ZeroLemon's hub is desgined for use with MacBook Pro devices from 2016 or newer as it plugs directly into two Thunderbolt 3 ports on your machine. Given the ports are the same shape and distance on 13-, 15-, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will work with any modern MacBook Pro and will even fit the 2018 MacBook Air or newer. No software installation is required for its use either.

At just $10, this is a no-brainer buy and might just solve your daily frustration with your otherwise perfect Mac. If this hub is not quite right for you, though, be sure to check out our list of the best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro for some other choice picks. None are quite this affordable though.