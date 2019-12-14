One of the least talked about but most exciting things to come out of the Game Awards 2019, was Nintendo's announcement trailer for its latest installation in the popular RPG series Bravely, Bravely Default II.

The team behind the Bravely series & Octopath Traveler return with #BravelyDefault II, coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch in 2020! Expect a brand-new world, new Heroes of Light, and music from Revo in this successor to the original Bravely Default. https://t.co/N21DTjz7GO pic.twitter.com/BV3oitqMvB

Bravely Default II will feature a new world, story and new Heroes of Light, a brave band who must travel the world in search of four Crystals. Its the successor to the original Bravely Default on Nintendo 3DS (hence the II), and has been created by the people at Square Enix who brought you the Bravely Series and Octopath Traveler.

It's reportedly going to bring "the atmosphere and excitement the Bravely series is known for", as well as a soundtrack by Revo, who also did the music for the first one. You can check out the trailer below!

There are no further specifics as to a release date save '2020'. It will be available in all of Nintendo Switch's modes, the number of players is also unconfirmed.