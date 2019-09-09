What you need to know
- More and more pictures of Apple's iridescent Fifth Avenue cube are streaming in.
- A sign posted on the store teases the reopening.
- Rumor has it the store will open in time for the iPhone 11 launch.
After two years of renovations, Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York City is ready to reopen. To prepare for its return, Apple has unveiled the location's captivating new look: an iridescent glass cube, which looks downright eye-popping among the nearby skyscrapers.
We've already seen an official look at the iridescent cube, but Apple fans have since flocked to the Fifth Avenue store to take their own pictures, giving us a much better idea of what the cube looks like.
- O famoso cubo de vidro está sendo colocado de volta. E isso pode ser um ótimo indicativo de que as obras no subsolo, estão perto do fim. . A Apple já está até mesmo promovendo o novo espaço (que funcionará 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana) com o slogan "Sempre Aberta a Mentes Abertas" ("Always Open to Open Minds"). . Repararam no visual "arco-íris"? Pois é: segundo a CNBC informou, trata-se de uma espécie de filme/adesivo colado que gera esse efeito. . O visual, é claro, será temporário, o filme será retirado quando a loja for reinaugurada. . Sob a superfície da Quinta Avenida, você logo descobrirá um espaço reinventado, onde a criatividade é sempre bem-vinda.
Apple Fifth Avenue 😱
Posted on one of the glass panes is a message teasing the store's upcoming reopening:
Apple Fifth Avenue Always Open to Open Minds
Beneath the surface of Fifth Avenue, you'll soon discover a reimagined space where creativity is always welcome. A 24-7 store with doors open to the bright lights and big ideas of this city, ready to inspire what you can do, discovery, and make next.
Unfortunately, it sounds as though the 32-foot iridescent cube won't stay that way for much longer. The look is said to be temporary, which means it'll go back to looking like a normal glass cube sometime in the near future.
When the Fifth Avenue store was erected in 2006, it became a landmark in New York City. But it was torn down in 2017 in order to make way for renovations. The new location will reportedly be 77,000 square feet, giving visitors plenty of space to check out Apple's lineup of devices.
With Apple set to introduce a new iPhone at its September 10 event, rumor has it the Fifth Avenue store will reopen its doors to coincident with the device's launch. Until then, we can admire the mesmerizing iridescence of one of the most iconic stores in the world.