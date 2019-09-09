After two years of renovations, Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York City is ready to reopen. To prepare for its return, Apple has unveiled the location's captivating new look: an iridescent glass cube, which looks downright eye-popping among the nearby skyscrapers.

We've already seen an official look at the iridescent cube, but Apple fans have since flocked to the Fifth Avenue store to take their own pictures, giving us a much better idea of what the cube looks like.