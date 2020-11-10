Today, Apple hosted its "One More Thing" event where the company unveiled its new Apple silicon-based processer, the M1 chip. The company also announced three new Mac computers that would now be powered by the chip, including a new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro.

The new M1 chip enables the new Macs to achieve CPU performance up to three times faster and GPU performance up to five times faster than previous Macs. With macOS Big Sur, the M1 processor also allows Macs to run iPhone and iPad apps.

Apple always has some stellar music to feature during its events, and the "One More Thing" event was no exception. The company featured a number of songs to introduce its speakers as well as its new products.

We've assembled a playlist that compiles all of the music featured at the event. Some songs were surprisingly not available on Apple Music, but the playlist features every song that is offered on the streaming service. One song missing from Apple Music is "Fly Away" by Tones and I, which actually opens and closes the event. The other is "Show Me How" from Beacon, which plays during the announcement of the new MacBook Pro.

Check out the "Apple Event - November 2020" playlist below: