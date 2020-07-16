As part of World Emoji Day, Apple has revealed previews for a number of new emojis that will be available on iOS later this year.

Reported by Emojipedia, Ninja, Boomerang, Piñata, and Bubble Tea are some of the new emojis that Apple has released as part of the preview.

Today's preview is the first time anyone has publically seen the new emojis from Apple, which are part of Emoji 13, the emoji list approved by Unicode that was announced back in January. The preview from today includes the following emojis: