What you need to know
- Apple has revealed previews for a number of new emojis.
- The company has released the preview as part of World Emoji Day.
- The emojis will be available on iOS later this year.
As part of World Emoji Day, Apple has revealed previews for a number of new emojis that will be available on iOS later this year.
Reported by Emojipedia, Ninja, Boomerang, Piñata, and Bubble Tea are some of the new emojis that Apple has released as part of the preview.
Today's preview is the first time anyone has publically seen the new emojis from Apple, which are part of Emoji 13, the emoji list approved by Unicode that was announced back in January. The preview from today includes the following emojis:
- Dodo
- Nesting Dolls
- Piñata
- Tamale
- Pinched Fingers
- Boomerang
- Ninja
- Coin
- Anatomical Heart
- Beaver
- Transgender Symbol
- Bubble Tea
- Lungs
Apple is expected to release the new emojis as part of a future release of iOS 14, which the company is expected to make available in September. Previous emoji releases have always come after the main version of a new iOS release, like iOS 13.2, iOS 12.1, and others.
