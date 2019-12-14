What you need to know
- Apple has opened its brand new Toronto store.
- The new store is in Toronto's Eaton Centre and is roughly double the size of the old one.
- Our very own Rene Ritchie has a video tour for you!
Apple has opened its brand new retail store inside of Toronto's Eaton Centre, and we've got a video tour for you!
Apple, in fact, opened two stores today, one in Kawasaki, Japan, the other in Toronto. The new Toronto store, like the old one, is situated in the Toronto Eaton Centre. The new store is roughly twice as big as the old one, and it features many of Apple's most exciting store features, including Avenue displays, a forum and a new table layout.
In the Avenue, you can touch and see products like cases, Watch bands and accessories, whilst in the Forum there's a timetable of Today At Apple classes for a wide range of audiences.
Apple Store Eaton Center Walkthrough.— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) December 14, 2019
Doors are dope. Avenues let you touch and try products, test cameras and headphones, including AirPods. Today at Apple has classes all day in the Forum.
Hope we get more of the new style stores in Canada soon. pic.twitter.com/MYRc2jTY1f
You can also check out Rene's gallery of photos of the new store over on Instagram.
With these new features, along with new flooring and walls, Toronto's Eaton Centre store is the first Canada store to be refurbished and not retain the classic metallic look of Apple stores of old. The new stores look absolutely incredible, and Rene for one hopes that Canada will be getting some more new-style stores very soon!
Apple's global head of accessibility interviews with Evening Standard
Apple's head of privacy Sarah Herrlinger has sat down in an interview with Evening Standard to discuss customization, design and privacy.
Someone actually grated cheese on the Mac Pro
The iFixit team has grated cheese on the Mac Pro in its uncasing and first impressions video of the new machine.
Waymo One, Google's self-driving pickup service now has an iOS app
Google's Waymo One pickup service is now available on iOS, giving some users the chance to take part in Waymo's early rider program.
The iPhone XR is colorful. Keep it that way with a clear case.
A big part of the iPhone XR’s appeal is the array of color options. What’s the point of a colorful phone if you cover it up completely?