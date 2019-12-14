Apple has opened its brand new retail store inside of Toronto's Eaton Centre, and we've got a video tour for you!

Apple, in fact, opened two stores today, one in Kawasaki, Japan, the other in Toronto. The new Toronto store, like the old one, is situated in the Toronto Eaton Centre. The new store is roughly twice as big as the old one, and it features many of Apple's most exciting store features, including Avenue displays, a forum and a new table layout.

In the Avenue, you can touch and see products like cases, Watch bands and accessories, whilst in the Forum there's a timetable of Today At Apple classes for a wide range of audiences.