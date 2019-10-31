Popular YouTube outfit TechSmartt has published an Extreme AirPods Pro Water Test on its channel.

In the video they don the AirPods and take to a treadmill to check out Apple's claim that the AirPods Pro are Sweat and water resistant. Running whilst being sprayed with water, the AirPods held up, and they were even able to complete an Ear Tip Fit Test whilst running. So it looks like the AirPods will indeed hold up to the rigours of running and other exercise, even in inclement weather.

After that, things start to go downhill. Next up is full submersion in a swimming pool, and whilst the initial submersion seems to go well, just moments later they begin to emit an extremely high pitched frequency that is painful to listen to. After a while the noise seems to die down, and the Active Noise Cancellation still seems to work, but the test shows the results are tinnier than before.

The final test is a 30 minute submersion in water, after which the unceasing high pitched frequency returns, but only to the right hand side. Even though one side continues to work, it's pretty clear that full, extended submission pretty much ruined them.

The moral of the story? Just like Apple says, the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant (IPX4). They are not waterproof.