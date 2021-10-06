Check out these Apple-inspired Nike Dunk sneakers

What you need to know
- Someone has created a unique line of Apple-inspired Nike trainers.
- Foxtrott Uniform and Thinking Different created the range based on Apple's own employee sneakers.
- They are based on Apple's own sneakers made for employees in the 90s.
Foxtrott Uniform and Thinking Different have teamed up to create a line of Apple-inspired Nike Dunk trainers, based on Apple's own employee-issue trainers from the 90s.
Foxtrott Uniform announced the new sneakers earlier this week on Instagram:
As FU notes the partnership "began as a conversation with fellow lifestyle brand, Thinking Different, about vintage Apple brand culture." The sneakers are called the 'Fictional Employee Dunk Hi' with their very own Apple logo on the tongue. they also feature brass grommets, chalky edges and a "lightly aged exterior" because nobody wants new shoes anymore.
The highly exclusive shoes went on sale Sunday, take 4-6 weeks to make and come with their own exclusive box for each pair. Essentially, there's no way you'll be able to get your hands on them.
They aren't quite as exclusive as the sneakers they're based on, however. In 2020 a pair of Apple sneakers sold at auction for more than $16,000. It was an original pair of sneakers made for Apple employees in partnership with Adidas in the 1990s. Another pair once sold for $30,000 in 2017.
Alongside the sneakers Foxtrott Union also sold some Apple-inspired socks and even some laces.
