Check out these Apple-inspired Nike Dunk sneakers

Foxtrott Uniform and Thinking Different have teamed up to create a line of Apple-inspired Nike Dunk trainers, based on Apple's own employee-issue trainers from the 90s.

Foxtrott Uniform announced the new sneakers earlier this week on Instagram:

As FU notes the partnership "began as a conversation with fellow lifestyle brand, Thinking Different, about vintage Apple brand culture." The sneakers are called the 'Fictional Employee Dunk Hi' with their very own Apple logo on the tongue. they also feature brass grommets, chalky edges and a "lightly aged exterior" because nobody wants new shoes anymore.

The highly exclusive shoes went on sale Sunday, take 4-6 weeks to make and come with their own exclusive box for each pair. Essentially, there's no way you'll be able to get your hands on them.