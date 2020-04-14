Checking the details of your Apple Card, such as your balance and transaction history, is as simple as opening up the Wallet app and tapping on your card.

A new concept from Volodymyr Kurbatov, however, tries to take the Apple Card to a whole new level by using augmented reality with the physical Apple Card.

Reported by Cult of Mac, Kurbatov says that he has seen a lot of AR demos showing some basic information hovering next to a physical card, but wanted to experiment with how you could actually interact with the user interface.

"There are plenty of demos that show some finance info on a card. I wanted to make it one step further and explore interactions in context."

This curiosity led the AR/VR Product Designer to build out the user experience of Apple Card into an AR demo. The video, posted to YouTube. shows how picking up your Apple Card could activate the AR experience, displaying the total balance and prompting to flip over the card for more more details.

Flipping over the card shows off your Transactions which, by sliding your thumb up the physical card, is a scrollable interface. Swiping to the left on the card shows additional sections like Categories and Credit Limit. The concept also shows that you could shake the card to go back in the menu.

There is no evidence that Apple is working on an augmented reality experience for Apple Card yet, but the company is expected to release its own AR glasses in the next few years, so an experience like this wouldn't be out of the question.

You can check out the concept video below: