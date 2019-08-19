Apple's flagship Apple Michigan Avenue store in Chicago, Illinois will once again host the second annual Chicago Music Industry Summit. The summit will be a part of the Today at Apple series that turns the store into a place where music leaders can interact with other creative artists and provide industry resources.

Join us for the second annual summit starting August 31 at Apple Michigan Avenue for a month of sessions with leaders in the local music scene. Connect with others and tap into creative resources to help further your career in music and the arts.

The summit will begin Saturday, August 31 and run for a month with multiple sessions held each week. Among the sessions being hosted will be "Beat Making with Thelonious Martin," "Identify Your Sound with DJ Ca$h Era," and "Event Production with Phero." There will also be a special performance by up and coming artists pinkcaravan!, J-Hop, and Bari on September 12. Each event will take place evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are interested in one of the sessions, you can go to the Today at Apple site for the Apple Michigan Avenue store to view more information or sign up to attend a specific session.

