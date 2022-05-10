The Apple TV comes with some sweet wallpapers included, but sometimes you want to relax to a particular video that you have on your iPhone. Chill Zones is an app that makes that possible and now it's added support for your iPad, too.

The idea behind Chill Zones is a simple one — you choose your own relaxing video and then your Apple TV will play it. The magic comes in the way Chill Zones smoothly loops that video so it'll never end, just like Apple's screensavers. Unfortunately Apple's tvOS limitations mean you can't set these videos as actual wallpapers, but this is the next best thing.

With the latest version of Chill Zones, available in the App Store now, you can now use your iPad to choose your videos and upload them. Each video you add to Chill Zones is uploaded to iCloud and then downloaded by the companion Apple TV app before playing.

Improvements in Chill Zones 1.3.0 include:

With version 1.3.0 users can use their iPad to setup videos which are later played on their Apple TV. New version contains new main screen layout optimized for large tablet displays and other visual tweaks for better iPad experience. New version also brings under-the-hood changes like faster video downloads on Apple TV.

What's even better is the fact that this is all available from the App Store for free. Whether you're a drone pilot who wants to loop your own flight videos or someone who just wants to see their kids over and over, this is the app for you.

