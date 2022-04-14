Another new report says that COVID lockdowns in China is threatening MacBook supply and could see shipments impacted.

According to a new paywalled Digitimes report:

Lockdown extensions in Kunshan and Shanghai, China are expected to impact Apple's MacBook shipments in the second quarter as delivery from its notebook ODM to the US-based vendor is slowing down, according to suppliers engaged in the supply chain.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated the government's zero-tolerance approach to COVID, and said Wednesday that the pandemic remained very serious and that prevention and measures to control work could not be relaxed.

Supply chain insider Ming-Chi Kuo stated Wednesday that Apple was beginning to see struggles with the supply of its MacBook Pro (2021), slipping to shipping times of 3-5 weeks. Sole supplier Quanta has been impacted by the lockdowns in Shanghai and Kunshan, with multiple factories of Quanta, Pegatron, and Luxshare Precision forced to suspend operations. Factories impacted also included those making the iPhone SE, however, Kuo says the impact here is much less severe because Apple has plenty of stock due to "lackluster" demand for its new iPhone.