The day has come, folks. That's right — tomorrow is Apple's big September event , which means new iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. Here's everything I'm hoping to see tomorrow during the Apple Event.

iPhone 13

This is pretty much a given at this point, right? Of course, the Apple September event will bring us new iPhones, as it has done almost every year. So here's what I want to see with the iPhone 13 lineup, which will no doubt be the next best iPhone.

Fun colors

Recent reports indicate that there are new colors for the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will come in six colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT(RED). However, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will only come in four colors: Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze.

As I'm planning to pick up an iPhone 13 Pro myself, I hope that the colors for the Pro phones will be a bit different from the rumored lineup. I dislike bronze overall, and the renders that I've seen are, well, not pretty, in my opinion. So I'm hoping that Apple either makes it more like a burnt orange or even a coppery pink (like rose gold) rather than a solid bronze color. But I would also hope that it will not be bronze at all and be something else entirely. For me, Bronze does not hit the same way that Midnight Green and Pacific Blue did. Honestly, I would love to just have a pink iPhone, but I won't sacrifice better cameras.

C'mon Apple, let me have some fun colors with my Pro iPhone. Not all pros are boring.

More storage

Though reports indicate that Apple may be cutting storage options, I really hope that is not the case. I honestly believe that the 64GB iPhone should have been cut a long time ago, and hopefully, this is the year that Apple does it. But the mini seems like it may still retain the 64GB starting option, though the rest of the devices will start at 128GB.

While some people have thought that it's unlikely that the Pro devices could get 1TB of storage for the first time, a last minute report from Ming-Chi Kuo says otherwise. As much as I want a 1TB option for my iPhone 13 Pro, I'm a little hesitant on this, just because it comes out a day before the event. I'll keep my fingers crossed, but I'm going to take it with a grain of salt.

Better cameras

This is something that we see every iteration with iPhones, and this year is no different. According to recent reports, we should be expecting about three new camera features across the lineup.

A video Portrait mode is expected, bringing the Portrait mode fun of depth of field to video recording (finally). This will help make iPhone videos look more professional, and it opens up a world of possibilities. We should also expect a new video format, dubbed ProRes, and new filters. As an expecting mother, I'm very excited for these new video recording capabilities, and I think a new filter system is long overdue.

Having improved cameras will definitely make me hope that there won't be fewer storage options because video files can quickly eat up space. And honestly, I hope that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get the same quality camera instead of one being better than the other because I don't want to sacrifice comfort and one-handed usability for that.

Smaller notch

The notch has been around for the past four years, and there hasn't been much change with the size of it since being introduced. I hope to see a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 because I miss having more information displayed in the status bar, such as battery percentage level.

Better battery life

I've heard that the iPhone 13 mini may have slightly better battery than the iPhone 12 mini, but I'm hoping this also extends across to the rest of the lineup, too. My iPhone 12 Pro battery was great up until iOS 14.5, where it took a big hit, so I'm hoping for improved batteries this time around. Of course, I expect the iPhone 13 Pro Max to last over a day.

Apple Watch Series 7