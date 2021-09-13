The day has come, folks. That's right — tomorrow is Apple's big September event, which means new iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. Here's everything I'm hoping to see tomorrow during the Apple Event.
iPhone 13
This is pretty much a given at this point, right? Of course, the Apple September event will bring us new iPhones, as it has done almost every year. So here's what I want to see with the iPhone 13 lineup, which will no doubt be the next best iPhone.
Fun colors
Recent reports indicate that there are new colors for the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will come in six colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT(RED). However, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will only come in four colors: Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze.
As I'm planning to pick up an iPhone 13 Pro myself, I hope that the colors for the Pro phones will be a bit different from the rumored lineup. I dislike bronze overall, and the renders that I've seen are, well, not pretty, in my opinion. So I'm hoping that Apple either makes it more like a burnt orange or even a coppery pink (like rose gold) rather than a solid bronze color. But I would also hope that it will not be bronze at all and be something else entirely. For me, Bronze does not hit the same way that Midnight Green and Pacific Blue did. Honestly, I would love to just have a pink iPhone, but I won't sacrifice better cameras.
C'mon Apple, let me have some fun colors with my Pro iPhone. Not all pros are boring.
More storage
Though reports indicate that Apple may be cutting storage options, I really hope that is not the case. I honestly believe that the 64GB iPhone should have been cut a long time ago, and hopefully, this is the year that Apple does it. But the mini seems like it may still retain the 64GB starting option, though the rest of the devices will start at 128GB.
While some people have thought that it's unlikely that the Pro devices could get 1TB of storage for the first time, a last minute report from Ming-Chi Kuo says otherwise. As much as I want a 1TB option for my iPhone 13 Pro, I'm a little hesitant on this, just because it comes out a day before the event. I'll keep my fingers crossed, but I'm going to take it with a grain of salt.
Better cameras
This is something that we see every iteration with iPhones, and this year is no different. According to recent reports, we should be expecting about three new camera features across the lineup.
A video Portrait mode is expected, bringing the Portrait mode fun of depth of field to video recording (finally). This will help make iPhone videos look more professional, and it opens up a world of possibilities. We should also expect a new video format, dubbed ProRes, and new filters. As an expecting mother, I'm very excited for these new video recording capabilities, and I think a new filter system is long overdue.
Having improved cameras will definitely make me hope that there won't be fewer storage options because video files can quickly eat up space. And honestly, I hope that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get the same quality camera instead of one being better than the other because I don't want to sacrifice comfort and one-handed usability for that.
Smaller notch
The notch has been around for the past four years, and there hasn't been much change with the size of it since being introduced. I hope to see a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 because I miss having more information displayed in the status bar, such as battery percentage level.
Better battery life
I've heard that the iPhone 13 mini may have slightly better battery than the iPhone 12 mini, but I'm hoping this also extends across to the rest of the lineup, too. My iPhone 12 Pro battery was great up until iOS 14.5, where it took a big hit, so I'm hoping for improved batteries this time around. Of course, I expect the iPhone 13 Pro Max to last over a day.
Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 is another product expected to drop alongside the iPhone 13. That's a given, though, right? After all, the Apple Watch is inherently connected to the iPhone, and we're sure it will be everyone's favorite Apple Watch in no time at all.
New design
It's been six years, and the Apple Watch has largely remained the same in terms of design. But with pretty much every other product in Apple's lineup going with the flat edges, we're expecting the same design to come to the Apple Watch Series 7.
Honestly, I think the redesign of the Series 7 looks quite nice. It's definitely something different and a breath of fresh air. I'm also hoping for that mint green color that we've seen in renders. The only thing about the new design is that I hope it's backward compatible with existing watch bands.
Longer battery
I've still been using my Apple Watch Series 5, but the battery life on that is definitely not up to par anymore. While it started with reports of new health sensors, that seems less and less likely this year. But the rumors have been saying that the battery life should last longer, so let's hope that the Apple Watch Series 7 can last over a day on a single charge. Wouldn't that be nice?
More health sensors
I know, I know. I just said that this is less likely to happen in favor of better battery life. But still, I'm going to hold out some hope for a new kind of health sensor getting added to the Series 7. It may not be the blood glucose or blood pressure that I and many others have been hoping for, but maybe Apple can give us a surprise.
AirPods 3
It's safe to say at this point that we should expect a new version of AirPods at tomorrow's event, appropriately named AirPods 3. After all, AirPods are another product heavily associated with the iPhone, and the AirPods haven't been updated since 2019 — it's due for a refresh.
A Pro-like design
With all of the rumors, I'm fully expecting the next iteration of AirPods to look more in line with its Pro brethren. This means a more in-ear design with actual ear tips and a shorter stem. This may or may not be a good or bad thing, depending on how you currently feel about AirPods and AirPods Pro.
For me, I prefer the AirPods Pro design, as it fits better in my ears and feels more secure. But of course, there are others who hate the Pros and prefer the regular AirPods. Mileage may vary, but a new design is definitely in the cards.
Improved sound quality, but no ANC
When it comes to audio products, you're mainly going to improve the sound quality, and AirPods should be no different. I expect better sound quality with the AirPods 3, but I don't expect Active Noise Cancelation or Transparency Mode. I mean, Apple still needs a reason to sell the AirPods Pro, right?
New features focused on health and safety
Rumors have floated around for quite some time about new health features coming to AirPods, but whether or not this meant the regular AirPods or AirPods Pro is unclear. There have been talks about built-in light sensors that can read biometric data, such as getting your blood oxygen level from your ears. It's an interesting concept that we could see tomorrow, but I'm willing to bet that will be an AirPods Pro 2 kind of feature.
But perhaps automatic volume adjustment is a safety feature that is possible with AirPods 2. This would change the audio volume automatically depending on potential hazards around you. Safety is always a concern, so I don't see why Apple wouldn't add something like this.
What are you hoping to see tomorrow?
These are just my predictions and hopes for what's to come tomorrow at Apple's iPhone 13 event. What are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments.
