When Apple unveiled the Apple Card at WWDC, it promised a new kind of credit card experience that eschewed away all the limitations of a credit card while innovating with next-gen security. But seeing as we still haven't had a chance to use the Apple Card, we could only take its word for it.

Or so that was until CISO Mag deep dived into all the security elements Apple promises from its new card and examined how revolutionary it actually is. Turns out it did something quite unexpected and delivered a credit card experience that does not compromise the user experience or security.

Apple made the process easier by only including two partners, Mastercard and Goldman Sachs. This limits the dependencies and risk.

It starts with initialization process that begins with understanding the end-to-end flow of the card's manufacturing, initialization and registration with a mobile device, this case being Apple's iPhone.