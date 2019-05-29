Apple Card is fast approaching, and I wouldn't be surprised to get more details about it next week at WWDC, Apple's developer conference. With iOS 13 on the way, and Apple Card slated to release this summer, it would make sense to see Tim Cook and team unveil even more details about the credit card that is set to disrupt one of the largest financial industries in the world. While Apple is bringing the Apple Card to market with Goldman Sachs, a new report by CNBC brings to light some of the details about who else was involved in the bid for the Apple Card, and why some even left a potential partnership entirely.

Citigroup, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, was apparently deep in advanced talks with Apple over the potential exclusive partnership, but left amid negotiations out of fear that the card, with its consumer-first focus, wouldn't be profitable enough for the bank. J.P. Morgan Chase, Barclays (who Apple is currently using if you want to finance a new Mac, iPhone, or iPad), and Synchrony were also in the running for the card, but it sounds like Citigroup had gotten further in the process than any of the others before bailing on the deal altogether.