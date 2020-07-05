CLCKR's Grip Case for iPhone has a built-in phone grip so you can hold your iPhone more comfortably and securely. The grip folds out into a stand, which can be used to display your iPhone horizontally or vertically. Unlike most grip cases, wireless charging still works.
CLCKR's Grip Case for iPhone is a nice overall case. The case comes in a variety of colors and styles, including an Adidas line. My case is the Perforated Navy Blue. I believe the case is plastic, with a faux-leather on the back. The faux-leather has a perforated (polka-dot holes) texture, and the back is lightly cushioned around the grip. There's a slight lip around the edge of the iPhone, protecting your screen when you place the phone face down. The cutouts for the mute switch, camera, Lightning port, and speakers are appropriately sized. Button covers for the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons work well. No part of the case interferes with iPhone functionality. I was pleasantly surprised to find that even wireless charging works with this case on.
The grip is large enough to fit four fingers and then some. It's almost too large for my taste, but it's comfortable enough. Click the grip flat when not in use to charge your iPhone wirelessly. Make sure you feel that click; if the grip isn't all way closed, wireless charging won't work. Pull the grip open, and lock it into place. Again, make sure it clicks into place, otherwise the iPhone will just flop over when you try to use it as a stand. Once locked into place, the stand is quite sturdy. Set your phone down horizontally to watch videos, or vertically to FaceTime, for example.
I never thought I needed a vertical stand until I started using one. Now I find myself using the stand vertically even more than the horizontally.
Of all the phone grip cases I've tried, this is the first one that offers a really solid vertical stand. I never thought I needed a vertical stand until I started using one. Now I find myself using the stand vertically even more than the horizontally. Sure, I can FaceTime hands-free with ease. But I also find myself playing casual games, scrolling through social media, or just surfing the Internet with one finger while my iPhone stands on the counter.
I also tried CLCKR's universal grip, which can be stuck onto the back of any iPhone, device, or case. The first one I got worked just fine, but I put it on a fairly thin case and found that wireless charging didn't work. The second one I got, I placed on an ultra-thin case and wireless charging still didn't work. Not only that, but I tried repeatedly and was unable to click the grip open in order to use it as a stand, so it was pretty much useless. I wouldn't recommend the universal grip; I'd stick with the case.
What sets this case apart from the crowd is the fact that you can prop your iPhone up vertically just as easily as horizontally. Once you start standing your iPhone up in portrait mode, you'll keep finding more ways that's useful. In fact, I rarely stand it up in landscape mode. Watching videos is just about the only use case I have for it.
The grip itself is fine, though it's not the most natural-feeling grip I've used. It's not quite taut enough around my fingers, so it can be a little bit awkward and takes some getting used to. You need to make sure the grip clicks closed when not in use and clicks open into place when standing up your phone if you want it to work right.
The CLCKR Grip Case for iPhone is a nice iPhone case with added functionality. The grip on the back of the case serves double duty: use it to get a secure hold on your phone, or use it as a stand. You can stand up your iPhone vertically or horizontally with equal ease. Click the grip closed when not in use, and it won't interfere with your iPhone's wireless charging functionality.
