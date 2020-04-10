Apple Arcade has added its newest title just in time for the weekend. In 'Scrappers', up to four players work together to clean up the streets while fighting other trash-hungry factions of the city.

The game pits players as a squad of robotic garbage collectors in the city of Junktown where trash is the ultimate currency and collecting the most is the goal. Rival teams will try to stop your garbage collection goals, so you and your team must fight them off to ensure you get all the trash you can.

"In Scrappers, up to 4 players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage -- and trash anyone who gets in their way! You take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city of the not-so-distant future. Time is money in Junktown, and team tactics like stacking trash and passing it to teammates -- much like in basketball -- can boost your efficiency for bigger rewards! But garbage collection is only part of the job. Rival teams will attack and interfere, and it's up to you to dispose of them while staying on schedule!"

You can play the game single=player, but the real fun is when you get up to four friends together to go out on the streets as a team.

"Teamwork is key to maximizing efficiency and achieving high scores, which in turn unlocks new characters and customization options!"

The game has four different maps and over twenty stages, and you customize your garbage truck with over one hundred unique parts. At launch, the game is available to play on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It is compatible with PlayStation DualShock 4, Xbox Wireless, and MFi controllers.

You can download and try out 'Scrappers' on the App Store now.