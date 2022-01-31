What you need to know
- CleanShot X version 4.1 can now be downloaded.
- The new update includes keyboard shortcuts for common actions for the Quick Access Overlay.
- Improvements include the usual array of bug fixes and UI improvements.
Popular screenshotting app CleanShot X has a new update out that adds some keyboard shortcuts to the Quick Access Overlay and more.
Among a longer list of improvements to one of the best Mac apps screenshot-takers can buy, ScreenShot X 4.1 now includes a number of new keyboard shortcuts that can be used to interact with the Quick Access Overlay. Now you can use the common Mac keyboard shortcuts to do things that you're probably already doing but with your mouse.
Added keyboard shortcuts to Quick Access Overlay
- ⌘C – Copy to clipboard
- ⌘S – Save
- ⌘W – Close
- ⌘U – Upload to Cloud
- ⌘E – Open annotation tool
There are more Quick Access Overlay improvements as well as bug fixes to note, too.
- Added "Move to trash" to Quick Access Overlay context menu (right click)
- Added option to disable screen dimming while recording
- Added option to bypass "Save as" dialog when holding ⌥ (Alt/Option) in Annotate window
- Added "Save" and "OCR" options to Pinned screenshot context menu (right click)
- Improved compatibility with Desktop stacks and displaying file extension
- Changed close button location on Quick Access Overlay
- Bug fixes and UI improvements
All of this is available in the latest version of CleanShot X that can be downloaded directly for $29 today. Setapp subscribers can already download the app for free as part of their subscription, too.
If you're someone who takes and edits a lot of screenshots ScreenShot X really is one app you need to check out. There is also a cloud component available as part of a subscription if that's something you need, too.
