A world clock, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and a timer: Apple's Clock app for iPhone and iPad lets you keep track of what time it is or how long it's been, no matter where you are or what you're doing. It wakes you up and makes sure you don't leave anything in the oven long enough to burn. Next, it lets you keep track of your laps or endurance. Finally, it makes sure you rest just the right amount of time between sets. But how do you do all of these things? Don't worry, we show you everything you need to know about the Clock app right here.

How to use World Clock on iPhone and iPad About to call the grandparents in the Old Country but aren't sure of the time? Long-distance romance just going into or just getting out of class? Are you about to travel and want to keep track of the time at the location where you're headed? Office around the world and meetings you need to make? Don't worry — the World Clock for iPhone and iPad on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 has you covered! How to use the alarm clock on iPhone and iPad