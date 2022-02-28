A world clock, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and a timer: Apple's Clock app for iPhone and iPad lets you keep track of what time it is or how long it's been, no matter where you are or what you're doing. It wakes you up and makes sure you don't leave anything in the oven long enough to burn. Next, it lets you keep track of your laps or endurance. Finally, it makes sure you rest just the right amount of time between sets.
But how do you do all of these things? Don't worry, we show you everything you need to know about the Clock app right here.
How to use World Clock on iPhone and iPad
About to call the grandparents in the Old Country but aren't sure of the time? Long-distance romance just going into or just getting out of class? Are you about to travel and want to keep track of the time at the location where you're headed? Office around the world and meetings you need to make? Don't worry — the World Clock for iPhone and iPad on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 has you covered!
How to use the alarm clock on iPhone and iPad
That isn't just a Clock app on your favorite iPhone or best iPad home screen. It's an alarm clock too. Set it, and it'll wake you up in the morning so you don't miss work, get you up from a nap so you don't miss class, or get you in front of the TV just in time to make sure you don't miss the big game or show. And yes, the alarm clock also lets you hit snooze for another precious few minutes more of shut-eye.
How to use stopwatch for iPhone and iPad
How long does it take for you to run 100 yards (or meters)? How long can you hold your breath? Which one of your friends can eat an apple pie in the shortest amount of time? These are all critical questions that your iPhone or iPad can help you answer. All you need is the Clock app and its built-in stopwatch!
How to use Bedtime for iPhone and iPad
Are you having trouble getting on a proper sleep schedule? The Bedtime for iPhone and iPad feature can help you discover when you should hit the hay. In addition, The Bedtime feature on the iPhone 13 series and other models is designed to help you get to sleep and when to wake up. Bedtime lets you set your desired wake-up time earlier in the day, then sets a reminder to alert you at what point you should go to sleep.
How to use the timer on iPhone and iPad
The Clock app for iPhone and iPad doesn't just tell time; it keeps track of it. With the built-in timer, you can count down a few minutes or a few hours. Set it and wait for it to go off.
How to check the time and set alarms and timers with Siri
Thanks to Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, you can quickly and easily set alarms, start timers, use the stopwatch, and check the world clock all by talking to your iPhone or iPad.
What time is it?
As you can see, the Clock app on iPhone and iPad has a lot of features. Use it as a World Clock, stopwatch, timer, and much more. Use it starting today ... at any time you choose!
Update February 2022: Includes information on latest versions of iOS and iPadOS.
