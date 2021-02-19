A new report says the audio app Clubhouse has been downloaded more than 8 million times, including nearly 5 million times in February alone.

From TechCrunch:

Social audio app Clubhouse has now topped 8 million global downloads, despite still being in a prelaunch, invite-only mode, according to new data released today by mobile data and analytics firm App Annie. Per its estimates, Clubhouse grew from over 3.5 million global downloads as of February 1, 2021, to reach 8.1 million by February 16, 2021. This sharp growth is attributed to several high-profile guest appearances, including those from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for example.

App Annie says the app has been downloaded 2.6 million times in the US, something it says highlights the app's global appeal.

As the report notes, whilst installs don't normally indicate active users, in this case, things could be different. That's because to use Clubhouse you must have an invite from a friend or contact who has already joined, so people who are downloading the app are less likely to never open it or use it. Several rival apps offering a similar social experience have also sprung up, whilst established apps like Yalla have seen their popularity rise on the back of Clubhouse's success.