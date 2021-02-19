What you need to know
- Clubhouse has reportedly been downloaded 8 million times since launch.
- That includes nearly 5 million downloads since the start of February alone.
A new report says the audio app Clubhouse has been downloaded more than 8 million times, including nearly 5 million times in February alone.
From TechCrunch:
Social audio app Clubhouse has now topped 8 million global downloads, despite still being in a prelaunch, invite-only mode, according to new data released today by mobile data and analytics firm App Annie. Per its estimates, Clubhouse grew from over 3.5 million global downloads as of February 1, 2021, to reach 8.1 million by February 16, 2021. This sharp growth is attributed to several high-profile guest appearances, including those from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for example.
App Annie says the app has been downloaded 2.6 million times in the US, something it says highlights the app's global appeal.
As the report notes, whilst installs don't normally indicate active users, in this case, things could be different. That's because to use Clubhouse you must have an invite from a friend or contact who has already joined, so people who are downloading the app are less likely to never open it or use it. Several rival apps offering a similar social experience have also sprung up, whilst established apps like Yalla have seen their popularity rise on the back of Clubhouse's success.
Apple in talks with 'multiple suppliers' for Apple Car LiDAR tech
A new report says Apple is in multiple discussions with suppliers of LiDAR tech for its Apple Car.
BBC Select arrives on Apple TV in the U.S. and Canada
BBC select is now available on Apple TV in the U.S. Canada, offering to streaming of documentaries and other factual programs.
Tim Cook says 2020 was Apple's best year of innovation ever
Tim Cook has said in an interview that he believes 2020 was Apple's top year of innovation in an interview with a Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications student.
Looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini? Check these out
If you find yourself looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini, here are a few options to consider.