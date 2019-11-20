Apple has announced a series of Today at Apple workshops that will take place December 1-15 in honor of Computer Science Education Week.

The workshops are also a celebration of Hour of Code, and you can go to Apple's website right now and sign up to learn the basics of coding and apps, including sessions on augmented reality, robots and more on iPad.

Alongside this is a new Coding Lab for Kids, Pre-Coding with Helpsters. Apple's website states: