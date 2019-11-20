today at AppleSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple is set to hold a series of Today at Apple sessions December 1-15.
  • It will include Apple Store workshops where users can learn the basics of coding and apps.
  • There will also be a Coding Lab for Kids featuring Apple TV+'s Helpsters.

Apple has announced a series of Today at Apple workshops that will take place December 1-15 in honor of Computer Science Education Week.

The workshops are also a celebration of Hour of Code, and you can go to Apple's website right now and sign up to learn the basics of coding and apps, including sessions on augmented reality, robots and more on iPad.

Alongside this is a new Coding Lab for Kids, Pre-Coding with Helpsters. Apple's website states:

Kids will team up with the Helpsters for creative pre-coding activities that teach them communication, thinking, and problem-solving skills. They'll get hands-on with iPad and learn how to put simple steps in a sequence to help a friend get ready for a new day. Recommended for ages 3–5. Helpsters is an Apple Original from the makers of Sesame Street on the Apple TV app.

For sessions with amplified sound, hearing loop technology is available on request.

There are also some special events taking place at several Apple stores, including Fifth Avenue and Union Square. To find out exactly what's happening in your area, simply head to Apple's website and enter your location to get started. From there you'll be able to see a rundown of all the events taking place near you, and you can also sign up to any of them for free!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.