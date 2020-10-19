What you need to know
- The Collage Atlas is now available in Apple Arcade.
- It's a first-person adventure game that is entirely hand-drawn.
- It's more than a game – it's a storybook, of sorts.
The latest game to land on Apple Arcade is more than just a game. It's a storybook of sorts, and the entire thing is hand-drawn. The Collage Atlas is available for download from the App Store now.
Created by John William Evelyn, this game is a first-person adventure game but you might spend more time looking at it than playing it.
The Collage Atlas is an entirely hand-drawn, first-person adventure through a picture book dream world.
Exploring themes of memory, agency, and hope. The game offers a delicately crafted narrative, and an absorbing, mindful experience in a world of branching paths and secret areas waiting to be discovered.
Featuring intricate pen & ink artwork, drawn with 0.03mm pens, and a dreamy soundtrack - all created by John Evelyn.
The game took more than four years to complete and it's easy to see why. The level of work that must have gone into this game is clear to see.
Gamers can take The Collage Atlas in on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac and game controllers are supports as well. If you're looking for a game that won't raise your pulse for a change, this might be the calming, relaxing time we all need in 2020.
You can download The Collage Atlas from the App Store right now. It's free, so long as you're subscribed to Apple's $4.99 per month Apple Arcade service.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can play pinball on an iPhone using Donkey Kong's bongos
The Nintendo GameCube was pretty amazing back in the day, but crossing its controllers with an iPhone is downright crazy. And amazing.
Apple Music TV is all music, all the time, and free for all
Apple today announced a new MTV-like music streaming channel – but you'll need to be in the United States to enjoy it.
Potential iPhone 12 Pro unboxing video shows super shiny, super boxy sides
Is this the first video of an unboxed iPhone to reach the internet? If it is, you're going to need sunglasses when you get yours.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.