  • The Collage Atlas is now available in Apple Arcade.
  • It's a first-person adventure game that is entirely hand-drawn.
  • It's more than a game – it's a storybook, of sorts.

The latest game to land on Apple Arcade is more than just a game. It's a storybook of sorts, and the entire thing is hand-drawn. The Collage Atlas is available for download from the App Store now.

Created by John William Evelyn, this game is a first-person adventure game but you might spend more time looking at it than playing it.

The Collage Atlas is an entirely hand-drawn, first-person adventure through a picture book dream world.

Exploring themes of memory, agency, and hope. The game offers a delicately crafted narrative, and an absorbing, mindful experience in a world of branching paths and secret areas waiting to be discovered.

Featuring intricate pen & ink artwork, drawn with 0.03mm pens, and a dreamy soundtrack - all created by John Evelyn.

The game took more than four years to complete and it's easy to see why. The level of work that must have gone into this game is clear to see.

Gamers can take The Collage Atlas in on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac and game controllers are supports as well. If you're looking for a game that won't raise your pulse for a change, this might be the calming, relaxing time we all need in 2020.

You can download The Collage Atlas from the App Store right now. It's free, so long as you're subscribed to Apple's $4.99 per month Apple Arcade service.

