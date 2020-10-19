The latest game to land on Apple Arcade is more than just a game. It's a storybook of sorts, and the entire thing is hand-drawn. The Collage Atlas is available for download from the App Store now.

Created by John William Evelyn, this game is a first-person adventure game but you might spend more time looking at it than playing it.

The Collage Atlas is an entirely hand-drawn, first-person adventure through a picture book dream world. Exploring themes of memory, agency, and hope. The game offers a delicately crafted narrative, and an absorbing, mindful experience in a world of branching paths and secret areas waiting to be discovered. Featuring intricate pen & ink artwork, drawn with 0.03mm pens, and a dreamy soundtrack - all created by John Evelyn.

The game took more than four years to complete and it's easy to see why. The level of work that must have gone into this game is clear to see.