Internet service provider (ISP) Comcast has announced that customers can now enjoy a new router, dubbed the xFi Advanced Gateway. The new device features 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and a new, 6 GHz band for super-fast browsing and costs $14 per month — the same as the older router that it replaces.

That 6GHz band is the result of WiFi 6E compatibility and while no Apple hardware supports it just yet — not even those new MacBook Pro notebooks — that will surely change in the future. The router will offer an "unbeatable broadband experience," Comcast said in a press release.

Today, Comcast announced its next generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E, offering customers an unbeatable broadband experience with a faster, more reliable wireless connection. Comcast's most powerful device to date, the new gateway will boost capacity in the home with three WiFi bands – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and a new, 6 GHz band. Together, these WiFi bands reduce interference and increase bandwidth in the home by 3X to support the massive influx of connected devices used by consumers today. The gateway is also Comcast's first to support the speeds of the future – symmetrical Gigabit speeds – to power the most connected homes of tomorrow.

The new router will begin to arrive with Comcast customers over the next few months, with the ISP saying that those who are already on the xFi Complete Package set to be the first on the list for new deliveries. Those keen to learn more can check out the router's fact sheet right now.