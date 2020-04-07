What you need to know
- Acclaimed strategy game Company of Heroes is coming to iPhone and Android.
- Feral Interactive says it will be ready "later this year".
- Owners of the iPad version will get it free, otherwise, it'll cost $13.99.
Feral Interactive has today announced that widely-acclaimed strategy game Company of Heroes is coming to iPhone and Android later this year.
In a press release, Feral Interactive said:
Feral Interactive today announced that the critically-acclaimed World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes™ will be released later this year on iPhone and Android. Originally developed by Relic Entertainment and published by SEGA for Windows, Company of Heroes was previously brought to iPad by Feral Interactive and is now being adapted for iPhone and Android.
A masterpiece of simulated warfare, Company of Heroes puts players in command of two companies of American soldiers, and challenges them to direct an intense squad-based campaign starting at the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. Fully tailored to and optimised for mobile devices, Company of Heroes features a sophisticated user interface that helps players execute real-time tactics, adapt to rapidly shifting combat environments, and overcome ferocious opposition to secure the liberation of France.
The iPad version of the game was announced at the start of year and came to iPad February 13. Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game set in WW2, in which you command two companies of American soldiers through a squad-based campaign, starting with D-Day.
Like the iPad app, the iPhone and Android versions of the game will cost $13.99 from the Google Play store and the App Store. However, if you already have the iPad version, you can get the game on your iPhone free!
totallee announces UV Phone Sanitizer that kills germs on your phone
totallee has announced a new UV Phone Sanitizer that can kill germs and bacteria on your phone, AirPods, wallet and keys!
iPhone maker Foxconn sees its Q1 sales fall 12% likely thanks to pandemic
Foxconn's Q1 of 2020 was always going to be impacted by coronavirus. It was just a question of how bad the numbers would be.
How well does the iPhone 11 hold up 6 months later? Rene Ritchie reviews.
After 6-months of abuse and just as many software updates, we're taking another look at Apple's current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro flagship phones.
Enhance your retro gaming with these NES Classic Edition accessories
Do you have that mini version of the classic Nintendo console? Here are some accessories to improve your experience.