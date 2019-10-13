I've absolutely loved playing Mario Kart Tour on my smartphone since its release. The races are short, the tracks are fun, and I love being able to play as my favorite characters. If you've been playing for a while you've probably noticed that every driver, kart, and glider have special perks on specific courses. For that reason, you'll want to collect as many of them as you can to get better scores and thus increase your global ranking.
In order to acquire gear and characters, you'll need to obtain and spend coins as well as rubies within the app. You can go about collecting these forms of in-game currency by playing through the courses and completing challenges. Or you can dip into your wallet and spend real-world money to acquire gear, rubies, and drivers from Special Offers in the Shop. Here's a list of all of the things you can spend money on in Mario Kart Tour. We'll update this list frequently so check back often.
Today's Daily Selects
Current Packs and Passes
In-game Currency
These are deals that only last for 24 hours before getting swapped out.
Roy
Cost: 800 coins
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Double Bob-ombs - Gives you two Bob-ombs you can hurl at once. Engulf your opponents in a mighty blast!
Favored Courses:
Gets 3 items per box
- Kalimari Desert T
Gets 2 items per box
- Kalimari Desert
- Kalimari Desert R
- Mario Circuit 2T
- Neo Bowser City R
- Dino Dino Jungle R
- Koopa Troopa Beach T
Kart Points Up
Cost: 100 coins
Perk: Raises a kart's base points.
Droplet Glider
Cost: 500 coins
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Blooper Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Blooper. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Choco Island 2
- Choco Island 2T
Bonus points x 2
- Kalimari Desert
- Kalimari Desert T
- Toad Circuit R
- Mario Circuit 1R
- Mario Circuit 2R
- Choco Island 2R
Lakitu
Cost: 3,000 coins
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Triple Green Shells - Three Green Shells surround your kart. They'll fire off rapidly all at once!
Favored Courses:
Gets 3 items per box
- Toad Circuit T
- Mario Circuit 2T
Gets 2 items per box
- Dino Dino Jungle R
- Rock Rock Mountain R
- Mario Circuit 2
- New York Minute R/T
- Tokyo Blur
- Tokyo Blur T
Landship
Cost: 500 coins
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Mini-Turbo Plus - Increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 2
- Bowser's Castle 1R
- Kalimari Desert R
- Kalimari Desert T
Bonus points x 1.5
- Bowser's Castle 1
- Neo Bowser City R
Wario Wing
Cost: 2,000 coins
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Bullet Bill Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Bullet Bill. Using one will get your more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Neo Bowser City
- New Bowser City T
Bonus points x 2
- Bowser's Castle 1T
- Kalimari Desert
- Kalimari Desert R
- New York Minute R
- Tokyo Blur R/T
The Gold Pass is a subscription that's always available for people to purchase. Packs typically only last for a couple of weeks and usually include a driver, rubies, and a ticket of some kind.
Gold Pass
Cost: $4.99 per month
Availability: Always
What you get:
- Better gifts for racing in tours
- Allows you to earn gold badges
- Unlocks 200cc races
- Coins, rubies, tickets, and karts as soon as the transaction is completed
- First-time users can use the two-week free trial
Special Offers:
Rosalina Pack
Cost: $19.99
Availability: Until October 22, 2019
What you get:
- 45 Rubies
- Rosalina
- 5 Star Tickets - exchange these for Gold Stars
Diddy Kong Pack
Cost: $39.99
Availability: Until October 22, 2019
What you get:
- 90 Rubies
- Diddy Kong
- 1 Quick Ticket - use to access Cups sooner
Value Pack
Cost: $39.99
Availability: Until October 22, 2019
What you get:
- 5 Rubies
- 3 Item Tickets - can use one per race to spin item slots
- 2 Star Tickets - exchange these for Gold Stars
Rubies
Coins and rubies are the main form of currency within Mario Kart Tour. You can earn coins or rubies by competing courses, cups, or challenges. Rubies are also often featured as the login bonus reward for the day. If you want to add rubies to your account faster, you can also spend real money.
Rubies are the only currency that allows you to fire off a pipe, which acts like a loot box where you have the chance of obtaining a random kart, glider, item, or driver. You can also spend rubies to race on the Coin Rush course, which greatly increases your chances of acquiring coins.
Rubie purchases are as follows:
- $1.99 for 3 rubies
- $5.99 for 10 rubies
- $12.99 for 23 rubies
- $26.99 for 48 rubies
- $49.99 for 93 rubies
- $69.99 for 135 rubies
Ready to race
With these special packs, passes, and daily selects, you'll be able to quickly obtain an impressive collection of characters and gear within Mario Kart Tour. Each kart, driver, and glider provides bonuses on specific courses, so any racer who wants to get ahead will really benefit from having a larger library to choose from. We'll keep updating this list on a regular basis so check back frequently!
