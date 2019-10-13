I've absolutely loved playing Mario Kart Tour on my smartphone since its release. The races are short, the tracks are fun, and I love being able to play as my favorite characters. If you've been playing for a while you've probably noticed that every driver, kart, and glider have special perks on specific courses. For that reason, you'll want to collect as many of them as you can to get better scores and thus increase your global ranking.

In order to acquire gear and characters, you'll need to obtain and spend coins as well as rubies within the app. You can go about collecting these forms of in-game currency by playing through the courses and completing challenges. Or you can dip into your wallet and spend real-world money to acquire gear, rubies, and drivers from Special Offers in the Shop. Here's a list of all of the things you can spend money on in Mario Kart Tour. We'll update this list frequently so check back often.

Today's Daily Selects

Current Packs and Passes

In-game Currency

These are deals that only last for 24 hours before getting swapped out.

Roy

Cost: 800 coins

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Double Bob-ombs - Gives you two Bob-ombs you can hurl at once. Engulf your opponents in a mighty blast!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Kalimari Desert T

Gets 2 items per box Kalimari Desert Kalimari Desert R Mario Circuit 2T Neo Bowser City R Dino Dino Jungle R Koopa Troopa Beach T



Kart Points Up