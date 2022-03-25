A new concept video imagines what an M1-powered, foldable, portless iPhone could look like. And it's something you're going to want — but never be allowed to buy.

Apple's move into the world of a foldable iPhone is something that seems inevitable. It won't happen with this year's iPhone 14 despite the 'iPhone 14 Flip' name this concept carries. And it might not happen with next year's iPhone 15 or 2024's iPhone 16, either. But a foldable iPhone does feel like something that will happen one day. And we're in for a treat if it looks anything like this concept created by Antonio De Rosa.

Check it out and you'll surely agree.