What you need to know
- A new iPhone concept imagines a foldable device with no ports.
- This concept calls for a foldable iPhone with an M1 chip inside.
- Apple is unlikely to ever make this thing, unfortunately.
A new concept video imagines what an M1-powered, foldable, portless iPhone could look like. And it's something you're going to want — but never be allowed to buy.
Apple's move into the world of a foldable iPhone is something that seems inevitable. It won't happen with this year's iPhone 14 despite the 'iPhone 14 Flip' name this concept carries. And it might not happen with next year's iPhone 15 or 2024's iPhone 16, either. But a foldable iPhone does feel like something that will happen one day. And we're in for a treat if it looks anything like this concept created by Antonio De Rosa.
Check it out and you'll surely agree.
iPhone 14 Flip Introducing video 2022 — Apple. All-new iPhone 14 Flip is Finally HERE with M1 Chip, Full Waterproof and Portless!!!
As strange as it sounds and as fanciful as this device might be, the main reason you'll never be able to buy this iPhone is Apple silicon. Apple won't ship an M1 chip in an iPhone for all kinds of reasons that include power draw and heat. But perhaps the largest reason is the current A-series chips and their prowess. Does Apple need to give an iPhone more power than the current A15 Bionic? Not really, and that's why rumors of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models sticking with it make so much sense.
All of that aside, there's no denying that this is one gorgeous iPhone. Probably one of the best iPhone concepts yet. Now we just need Apple to get to a point where it wants to ship a foldable iPhone before we get to enjoy something like it in real life.
Overcast gets its most requested feature and more in a big new redesign
The popular Overcast podcast player has a big new redesign out and not only does it look better but it's also dealt with its biggest feature request, too.
Apple slams Epic Games' legal case in appeal filing
Apple says that Epic Games has failed to prove that the court made any errors in ruling it did not have a monopoly on mobile game transactions last year.
Apple rolls out HomePod mini in Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands
Apple has confirmed the HomePod mini is today rolling out in Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.