What you need to know
- Apple bought the weather app Dark Sky.
- This concept shows us what the new Weather app could look like.
- It's the best of Dark Sky rolled into the best of Weather.
When we found out that Apple has bought weather app Dark Sky we wondered what it intended to do with it. The most obvious idea is to roll it into the iPhone's Weather app and this concept shows us what that might look like.
This particular concept comes courtesy of Buzzfeed's Parker Ortolani and he managed to mock it up way more quickly than we'd have imagined. And it's really rather good, too.
The concept shows us Apple's existing Weather app, complete with Apple Maps data, spliced with the always impressive Dark Sky rain forecast interface. That's the part of Dark Sky that has always kept me coming back for more and the idea of it coming to Weather makes the kind of sense that just does.
We don't yet know for sure what Apple has in mind with this acquisition. But if the result looks anything like these concept images I think we'll all be pretty happy with the outcome. Wouldn't you agree?
