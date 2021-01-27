"The winter holiday season is always a busy time for us and our products, but this year was unique. We had a record number of device activations during the last week of the quarter."

During today's Q1 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook opened with Apple's record-breaking first quarter where Apple posted revenue exceeding $110 billion. Among other things discussed during the call, Cook also mentioned that the company saw the largest number of device activations ever during the quarter.

Cook went on to say that this performance came in large part due to Apple's success with its online business as its retail store teams were commonly constrained in order to operate safely during the pandemic.

"As always, we could not have made so many holidays special without our talented and dedicated retail teams, who helped us achieve a new all-time revenue record for retail, driven by very strong performance in our online store."

Activated devices cover more than just the iPhone. Apple also offers cellular connections for the Apple Watch and the iPad as well, so it is safe to assume those devices played into the company's success. While Cook did not talk about the exact share of each device, it is safe to assume that the iPhone made up the vast majority of activations.

Apple also announced today that it now has an installed base of more than 1.65 billion devices.