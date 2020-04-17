When the world throws us a challenge, our needs change. Home security systems, exercise mates, emergency radios, and other sensible accessories suddenly take precedence over flashier items. During these weird times, consider these useful and practical accessories that provide protection, stress relief, and, in some cases, entertainment.

What are your favorites?

Your home is your castle, as someone once said. It's essential to protect that home and those who live in it. For those looking for a home security system, consider one of the reasonably priced Kangaroo starter kits, which include sensors, cameras, and other useful accessories.

When the time comes to have some fun, a mini projector will provide hours of entertainment. The Miroir HD M175 is a great choice. Lightweight and portable, the device works with various Apple devices, including MacBook, iPhone, Apple TV, and iPad.

Finally, for home exercise routines, consider a Fitness Gear Neoprene Dumbbell. Exclusive to Dick's Sporting Goods, these dumbbells are available in various sizes for one pound up to 25 pounds. Workout, de-stress, and smile!