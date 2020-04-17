When the world throws us a challenge, our needs change. Home security systems, exercise mates, emergency radios, and other sensible accessories suddenly take precedence over flashier items. During these weird times, consider these useful and practical accessories that provide protection, stress relief, and, in some cases, entertainment.
- Inexpensive protection: Kangaroo Home Security System
- Exercise and relax your hands: ONO Roller
- For added security: Arlo Ultra 4K Wire Free Security Camera
- Protect your investment: Waterproof Case by Catalyst
- Get the blood moving: Gaiam Kids Yoga/Exercise Mat
- Time to lift: Fitness Gear Neoprene Dumbbell
- Home party time: Miroir HD Mini Projector M175
- Turn it up loud: WONDERBOOM 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- Show them the love: Chew King Rubber Fetch Toy
Inexpensive protection: Kangaroo Home Security SystemStaff favorite
You don't need to spend a fortune on a home security system to protect your family. With Kangaroo, you can get started for less than $100, then add new accessories as needed. The company offers cameras, sensors, and more.
Exercise and relax your hands: ONO Roller
The ONO Roller handheld fidget toy engages your finger in full-motion. In doing so, it helps to relieve stress, anxiety, and tension. Your dexterity will also improve over time. You can find the ONO in various color combinations, including black, gray, rose gold, and more.
For added security: Arlo Ultra 4K Wire Free Security Camera
Arlo's Ultra 4K is the best choice for capturing all of the details. Weather resistance and a magnetic mount allow placement just about anywhere.
Protect your investment: Waterproof Case by Catalyst
The Catalyst Case offers superior waterproof technology that allows you to take your phone with you when diving, snorkeling, and hiking. You can even wash the case with soap or alcohol for proper cleaning. There's one of these cases for each of the current-generation iPhones.
Get the blood moving: Gaiam Kids Yoga/Exercise Mat
There comes a time during the day when kids and adults alike need to put down the devices and exercise. This cute yoga/exercise mat for kids comes in various styles to match your needs.
Time to lift: Fitness Gear Neoprene Dumbbell
Lifting weights is another useful way to eliminate stress while also packing on some muscle weight. These weights come in various sizes and colors.
Home party time: Miroir HD Mini Projector M175
Hook this mini projector up to your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or Apple TV, and have a home-based party for you and your family. Use it to stream your favorite TV shows, movies, and other video content.
Turn it up loud: WONDERBOOM 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Listen to your favorite tunes with this powerful speaker from Ultimate Ears. The Wonderboom 2 might look small, but it still packs a big musical punch. Look for the special edition models.
Show them the love: Chew King Rubber Fetch Toy
In difficult times, also remember to shower your pets with lots of love. Chew King offers different toys to keep them happy for hours each day.
What are your favorites?
Your home is your castle, as someone once said. It's essential to protect that home and those who live in it. For those looking for a home security system, consider one of the reasonably priced Kangaroo starter kits, which include sensors, cameras, and other useful accessories.
When the time comes to have some fun, a mini projector will provide hours of entertainment. The Miroir HD M175 is a great choice. Lightweight and portable, the device works with various Apple devices, including MacBook, iPhone, Apple TV, and iPad.
Finally, for home exercise routines, consider a Fitness Gear Neoprene Dumbbell. Exclusive to Dick's Sporting Goods, these dumbbells are available in various sizes for one pound up to 25 pounds. Workout, de-stress, and smile!
