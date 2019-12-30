Back in August, Apple filed a lawsuit against Corellium, a software company that specializes in replicating iOS and selling it to security researchers. That lawsuit is gaining more attention today since Amanda Gorton, the CEO of Corellium, penned an open letter stating that Apple is trying to "eliminate public jailbreaks" and that all in the jailbreaking community should be worried.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has recently taken the lawsuit to another level by filing a DMCA against Corellium. This move is in addition to the original complaint that states the company's product is an illegal copy of Apple's operating system and that there is no basis for the product to existing.