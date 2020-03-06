Apple has cancelled its Today At Apple sessions throughout Italy, as the country continues to suffer through the coronavirus outbreak.

Twitter user @setteBIT first spotted that Apple seems to have cancelled Today At Apple sessions in its Italian stores until at least March 19. iMore can confirm that no Italian Apple stores are currently offering sessions. A website note simply states: "Unfortunately there are no scheduled sessions here. Try selecting an Apple Store."

La situazione degli eventi TodayAtApple nei negozi italiani di Apple peggiora: se già si era scoperto l’annullamento di tutto x questa settimana https://t.co/V7YHvchrcS, ora dal nord al sud della penisola il sito di Apple segnala l’assenza completa di appuntamenti fino al 19/3 pic.twitter.com/Mw7hoeljec — setteBIT (@setteBIT) March 6, 2020

At the time of writing, all but one of Apple's Italy stores remain open as usual. Apple will close its Oriocenter store in Bergamo this weekend. All other stores at this time appear to be accepting appointments for their Genius Bars and will remain open to customers.

One confusing factor is that regional authorities in the Lombardy area had said that non-food stores inside shopping malls would have to close this weekend due to fears about the outbreak, as they did last weekend, however, Apple's three other mall stores in the region are currently showing that they're open for business as usual. (The malls themselves have also declared that they will be open) Apple's Piazza Liberty store in Milan is not a mall location.

Eppure https://t.co/ZnO8dDv5KQ gli Apple Store lombardi saranno aperti domani e domenica, tranne quello bergamasco di Orio al Serio. Tuttavia c’è confusione visto che dalla Regione avevano detto https://t.co/RUnx0zAEuC che 7 + 8 marzo sarebbero rimasti chiusi i centri commerciali pic.twitter.com/8rdpcQIGs4 — setteBIT (@setteBIT) March 6, 2020

So to recap; Apple's Oriocenter store in Bergamo is definitely closed this weekend. Furthermore, Apple has cancelled Today At Apple sessions across all of its Italy stores until at least March 19. In the Lombardy region specifically, the situation is less clear due to stipulations about closures in malls. Apple's store websites for its Carosello, Fiordaliso and Apple iL Leone stores currently state they will be open this weekend. As the situation remains developing, you should definitely check out store websites before visiting.